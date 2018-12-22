We're just a few days away from Christmas. Santa and Mrs. Claus made a stop in the Central Valley to deliver gifts to children with the Fresno Police Department and other local volunteers.Police officers and volunteers with organizations Citizens on Patrol and Foods Co wrapped and delivered presents to children living in Fresno on Saturday.Dozens of kids were surprised to see Santa and Mrs. Claus on their front door to give them a few presents a couple days before the holiday."This is great what we normally do is enforcing the law, getting a good feeling out of that, very happy," said Lieutenant Joe Gomez.Kids from 17 different families living in Fresno were chosen to receive gifts this year.