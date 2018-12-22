COMMUNITY

Police and local organizations bring Santa, Mrs. Claus to Fresno homes for an early Christmas

EMBED </>More Videos

Police and local organizations bring Santa, Mrs. Claus to Fresno homes for an early Christmas

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
We're just a few days away from Christmas. Santa and Mrs. Claus made a stop in the Central Valley to deliver gifts to children with the Fresno Police Department and other local volunteers.

Police officers and volunteers with organizations Citizens on Patrol and Foods Co wrapped and delivered presents to children living in Fresno on Saturday.

Dozens of kids were surprised to see Santa and Mrs. Claus on their front door to give them a few presents a couple days before the holiday.

"This is great what we normally do is enforcing the law, getting a good feeling out of that, very happy," said Lieutenant Joe Gomez.

Kids from 17 different families living in Fresno were chosen to receive gifts this year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscommunityfresno police departmentchildrenchristmas giftholiday specialFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY
Veteran is greeted by wife after being stationed in South Korea for over a year
24th annual Community Christmas party brings toys to thousands of kids
New plaza opens in SW Fresno, a space to invest in the community
Fresno State's University House shines during holiday season
More community
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
24th annual Community Christmas party brings toys to thousands of kids
New plaza opens in SW Fresno, a space to invest in the community
Fresno State's University House shines during holiday season
Woman turns love of goats and cheese into a profit
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Veteran is greeted by wife after being stationed in South Korea for over a year
Jennie-O recalls 164,000 pounds of raw ground turkey
New plaza opens in SW Fresno, a space to invest in the community
Yosemite, federal court, FHA loans: Here are the ways the government shutdown will impact Fresno
SUV found flipped on Highway 180, police say driver was nowhere to be found
24th annual Community Christmas party brings toys to thousands of kids
Man shot in the leg on Bulldog Lane by Fresno State
Man cheats at least 5 elderly people out of $19,000 by pretending to repair their well
Show More
5 things to know about a government shutdown
Senate adjourns without deal to end partial government shutdown
Dec., Jan. are the busiest months for Fresno firefighters. Here's why.
Tsunami triggered by volcano kills at least 43 in Indonesia
Athletic group benching ref who told wrestler to cut dreads
More News