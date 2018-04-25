FRESNO

Save Mart Center announces Fleetwood Mac coming to Fresno

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Save Mart Center has announced that legendary band Fleetwood Mac will be coming to Fresno!

The tour is set to kick off in October and travel through 50+ cities, including a stop in Fresno on December 6th, ending in Spring of 2019.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 4th at 10:00 am and will range from $72.50 to $302.50.

The tour will feature the newly announced line-up of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.
