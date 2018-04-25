Save Mart Center announces Fleetwood Mac coming to Fresno

The Save Mart Center has announced that legendary band Fleetwood Mac will be coming to Fresno!The tour is set to kick off in October and travel through 50+ cities, including a stop in Fresno on December 6th, ending in Spring of 2019.Tickets go on sale Friday, May 4th at 10:00 am and will range from $72.50 to $302.50.The tour will feature the newly announced line-up of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.