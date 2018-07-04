HOMELESS

'Save Shaw Avenue' mini documentary highlights Fresno's homeless problem

FRESNO, Calif. --
A new documentary is tackling the issue of the homeless population and the prevalence of panhandlers, in the Central Valley.

The "Save Shaw Avenue" mini-documentary was created by a local independent photographer and our Assistant New here at ABC30 as an educational tool for the community.


According to H Spees, Director of Strategic Initiatives for Fresno Mayor Lee Brand, it highlights the reality that most panhandlers are not truly homeless and are instead using those funds from hand-outs to feed an addiction.

An estimated 17-hundred people currently live on the streets in the City of Fresno. Resources like the Fresno Rescue Mission are working hard to offer their services, but many do not accept the help.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshomelessFresno
HOMELESS
Sneaker stock market organizers collect shoes for homeless
Man faces murder charge in string of attacks on homeless
Police: DTLA suspect linked to 3 murders, 4 assaults
City of Fresno moves to build homeless shelter
Modesto police accuse police department of nearby town of dumping homeless people in city
More homeless
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News