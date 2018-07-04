'Save Shaw Avenue' mini documentary highlights Fresno's homeless problem

FRESNO, Calif. --A new documentary is tackling the issue of the homeless population and the prevalence of panhandlers, in the Central Valley.
The "Save Shaw Avenue" mini-documentary was created by a local independent photographer and our Assistant New here at ABC30 as an educational tool for the community.
According to H Spees, Director of Strategic Initiatives for Fresno Mayor Lee Brand, it highlights the reality that most panhandlers are not truly homeless and are instead using those funds from hand-outs to feed an addiction.
An estimated 17-hundred people currently live on the streets in the City of Fresno. Resources like the Fresno Rescue Mission are working hard to offer their services, but many do not accept the help.