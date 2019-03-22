abc30 community

Say FresYes or cheer on your favorite cowboys this weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This weekend is jam-packed in the Valley, with everything from block parties to bull riding.

PBR VELOCITY TOUR

It's going to be a wild weekend at the Save Mart Center.

Professional Cowboys from around the world will be right here in Fresno for the PBR Velocity Tour.

Cheer on your favorite cowboys as they try to hang on for an 8 second rough ride.

Tickets start at $15.

ALLEYWAVE

In Downtown Fresno this Saturday is one party you don't want to miss - AlleyWave.

Head to the Broadway Event Center where you'll find live music, bands and DJs, food trucks serving up grub and artists showing off their work.

This is a free event to attend and all ages are welcome, so bring the family.

FRESYES

FresYes Fest is here - all centered around Tioga Sequoia Brewing co.

It's the biggest block party in downtown Fresno and organizers say it will be better than ever.

Thousands of people will fill the streets for live music, food trucks and vendors - plus you'll get the chance to taste exclusive beer releases.

This is also a free event.

AG DAY AT FRESNO ZOO

It's Ag Day at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

Valley businesses and community organizations will be scattered throughout the Zoo.

This gives visitors the chance to learn about Valley agriculture in a fun-filled, family-friendly environment.

The event runs from 9 to 2.

FRESNO DONUT RUN

If you love donuts I have just the event for you - plus you'll be helping the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Central Valley.

On Sunday at Woodward park is the 2019 Fresno Donut Run.

It's a 5k run and walk. After the race participants will be treated to donuts and get a donut medal.

The run starts at 8 am.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnoclovisabc30 communitychristmasweekend guide
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC30 COMMUNITY
Fresno Historical Society Centennial Gala
Kids Day 2019: Valley Children's helps Makai heal
Kids Day 2019
2019 Blossom Trail is in full bloom!
TOP STORIES
UPDATE: City of Fresno rejects proposal to make giving to panhandlers illegal
Another Fresno Ulta Beauty store robbed at lightning speed
Hunt on for Visalia man who jumped into frigid river to escape cops
US figure skater accused of slashing South Korean opponent
California water tax: Mixed reactions in Valley over proposal
2 arrested after pregnant woman repeatedly stabbed in carjacking
Gov. Newsom pushes for fee to clean up tainted water
Show More
Woman pulled over for possible DUI runs onto Hwy 99, hit and killed by car
Benzene levels raise health concerns in Harris County
New study shows extremely hot tea linked to esophageal cancer risk
Some city council members ridicule panhandling ordinance, hearing set for Thursday
RESCUE VIDEO: Man trapped between fronds while trying to trim a palm tree
More TOP STORIES News