Say FresYes or cheer on your favorite cowboys this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This weekend is jam-packed in the Valley, with everything from block parties to bull riding.
PBR VELOCITY TOUR
It's going to be a wild weekend at the Save Mart Center.
Professional Cowboys from around the world will be right here in Fresno for the PBR Velocity Tour.
Cheer on your favorite cowboys as they try to hang on for an 8 second rough ride.
Tickets start at $15.
ALLEYWAVE
In Downtown Fresno this Saturday is one party you don't want to miss - AlleyWave.
Head to the Broadway Event Center where you'll find live music, bands and DJs, food trucks serving up grub and artists showing off their work.
This is a free event to attend and all ages are welcome, so bring the family.
FRESYES
FresYes Fest is here - all centered around Tioga Sequoia Brewing co.
It's the biggest block party in downtown Fresno and organizers say it will be better than ever.
Thousands of people will fill the streets for live music, food trucks and vendors - plus you'll get the chance to taste exclusive beer releases.
This is also a free event.
AG DAY AT FRESNO ZOO
It's Ag Day at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.
Valley businesses and community organizations will be scattered throughout the Zoo.
This gives visitors the chance to learn about Valley agriculture in a fun-filled, family-friendly environment.
The event runs from 9 to 2.
FRESNO DONUT RUN
If you love donuts I have just the event for you - plus you'll be helping the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Central Valley.
On Sunday at Woodward park is the 2019 Fresno Donut Run.
It's a 5k run and walk. After the race participants will be treated to donuts and get a donut medal.
The run starts at 8 am.
