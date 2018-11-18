COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Scary moment for several children who got stuck on ride at Storyland

A scary moment for several children, who got stuck on a ride at Storyland in Central Fresno Saturday afternoon.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Action News was there when Fresno Firefighters arrived to help get them to safety.

We spoke to one worried grandmother whose grandchildren were on the ride.

Fresno firefighters say a chain on the ride broke which made it stop during the ride, leaving three kids and an adult stuck about 20 feet in the air.

Firefighters quickly arrived and used ladders and tools to get everyone safely down to the ground.

"I knew help was on the way to get them down and they did a good job," said Grandmother Rachel Castro.

Not only did the firefighters get everyone to safety, but they also treated everyone who was stuck on the ride to ice cream.
