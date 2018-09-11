Schneider Electric holds ceremony to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11

#NeverForget preparation is currently underway for the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the California Memorial at Schneider Electric. We’ll be live streaming the ceremony on our website and app https://t.co/QNBU11w3ll pic.twitter.com/kFRBMBcpBp — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) September 11, 2018

#HappeningNow - People are gathered at the California Memorial at Schneider Electric to remember the thousands who lost their lives during the tragic 9/11 attacks. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/yT8bUXF8e0 — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) September 11, 2018

At 8:46 am on September 11th, 2001, this is what first responders in New York heard. The recording ringing out at the California Memorial at Schneider Electric.First one, then another plane crashed into the World Trade Center in New York, killing thousands-- 17 years later, the Central Valley hasn't forgotten."Once a year we are reminded and we remember where we were at, what it meant to us and how the country came together, how all the public safety agencies and military came together to make everything better," said Clovis Fire Department Captain Jim Stemler.Many gathered at the memorial as they remembered all those who lost their lives. Veteran Don Hayhurst was among them. This is the first time he has attended the procession."It makes you remember what happened, where you were, what you were doing at the moment in time and it brings everybody together."Hayhurst remembers it as if it was just yesterday."The events just rolled off like playing cards-- bam, bam, bam."As Hayhurst witnessed from afar, Andy Isolano retired firefighter and survivor experienced the tragedy up close and personal. He was in New York finishing his shift as a firefighter when the unthinkable happened."I spent the next two months digging searching for survivors and our friends, and unfortunately, the outcome was not what we wanted."This years ceremony was bigger than years passed and was also dedicated to David McDonald, former Pelco president and the founder of the event."He produced this amazing event, that saved my life," Isolano said,Through donations, the annual tradition will strive to be better each year, in hopes of reminding everyone of the great sacrifice made that day.