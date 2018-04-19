COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Search continues for missing Porterville man

EMBED </>More Videos

As the search intensifies for a missing Porterville man, loved ones say they refuse to give up hope. (KFSN)

By
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) --
As the search intensifies for a missing Porterville man, loved ones say they refuse to give up hope. Family and friends gathered at Veterans Park off Henderson Avenue to search for 82-year-old Charles Hood-- those close to him call him Harold.

Hood's wife of 44 years says, "I just take it day by day, but it's just getting me down." She and their children say they're overwhelmed by the support of the community.

Through social media and word of mouth, they've held several search parties like Tuesday's event, canvassing the neighborhood where he was last seen. Harold's daughter, Susie Maldonado says, "There are so many people out here that I don't even know that are searching. It's just amazing."

Hood's children say he was last seen on his birthday, March 15th, heading to the DMV to renew his license, but they say he left without his glasses or wallet. According to Tulare County Sheriff's Investigators, there's no evidence he made it there.

"Why he got in the car that day, I don't know. We've been looking all over for him. There's no way he could have went too far," Hood's only son Dennis said.

Surveillance video shows hood driving his 2003 Chrysler Town and Country minivan. His last known whereabouts were the intersection of Henderson and Newcomb, where search teams spent Tuesday looking.

The Tulare County Sheriffs Office says they conduct daily aerial searches for hoods van, in addition to following up leads from their tip line.

Hood was last seen wearing a red and white striped shirt. The license plate on his minivan is 4-X-S-W-4-8-0.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsmissing personmissing manPorterville
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News