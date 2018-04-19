Search continues for missing Porterville man

As the search intensifies for a missing Porterville man, loved ones say they refuse to give up hope. Family and friends gathered at Veterans Park off Henderson Avenue to search for 82-year-old Charles Hood-- those close to him call him Harold.Hood's wife of 44 years says, "I just take it day by day, but it's just getting me down." She and their children say they're overwhelmed by the support of the community.Through social media and word of mouth, they've held several search parties like Tuesday's event, canvassing the neighborhood where he was last seen. Harold's daughter, Susie Maldonado says, "There are so many people out here that I don't even know that are searching. It's just amazing."Hood's children say he was last seen on his birthday, March 15th, heading to the DMV to renew his license, but they say he left without his glasses or wallet. According to Tulare County Sheriff's Investigators, there's no evidence he made it there."Why he got in the car that day, I don't know. We've been looking all over for him. There's no way he could have went too far," Hood's only son Dennis said.Surveillance video shows hood driving his 2003 Chrysler Town and Country minivan. His last known whereabouts were the intersection of Henderson and Newcomb, where search teams spent Tuesday looking.The Tulare County Sheriffs Office says they conduct daily aerial searches for hoods van, in addition to following up leads from their tip line.Hood was last seen wearing a red and white striped shirt. The license plate on his minivan is 4-X-S-W-4-8-0.