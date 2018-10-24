EVENTS

Second community meeting to held tonight to discuss post-Ferguson Fire updates

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
A second community meeting tonight for those living in Mariposa County affected by the Ferguson Fire.

The discussion is hosted by agencies like the U.S. Forest Service, Yosemite National Park, and Caltrans.

It will cover updates on the Burn Area Emergency Response and updates since the fire was contained on Aug.19.

Additional discussion will include the action plans that are being developed to prevent these events from occurring, as well as, actions to be taken where debris flows or road closures are most likely to occur.

The meeting is at 6 o'clock tonight at the "Bug"in Midpines - 6979 CA-140, Midpines, and CA 95345.
