See your favorite animals 'cool down' at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo will get a little cooler this weekend to help you, and the animals, escape the Valley heat.

Sunday guests will get the chance to see some of their favorite animals enjoy a variety of icy treats while playing in the water.

The Cool Zoo event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You'll learn some of the animals like their popsicles to be fruity like us, while the sea lions prefer their ice blocks to be full of fish.

Regular zoo admission applies for the event. You can find the schedule listing when the animals will enjoy their treats here.
