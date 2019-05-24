Sequoia National Park

Sequoia Shuttle hits the road for 2019 season

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- All aboard the Sequoia Shuttle!

The 2019 season kicked off in Visalia with three full buses headed to Sequoia National Park.

A $20 fare gives passengers a round trip, park admission and unlimited use of the in-park shuttle service.

7-year-old twins Joseph and Kenneth Bagley were both excited to explore.

"We can see the animals, and we get to play on the rocks," said Joseph. "I like the views and stuff; the views are pretty," said Kenneth.

This May the twins will get a different kind of view. An unseasonably cold month means there's still plenty of snow up in the National Park.

"Temperatures have risen a little, so it is not snowing, but there is snow on the ground for the time being, so people are encouraged to dress for the weather," said Transit Management Analyst Christine Chavez.

It didn't keep too many passengers away, Chavez said first day trips were almost sold out, and the promise of snow only added to the adventure.

"The snow! and that is a nice surprise here in May," said Tracy Westra of Tulare. "I didn't think that when I reserved our spot that this would be happening today."

"Just to see the snow up there," said Herminia Torres. "It is quiet and peaceful up there."

Because of snowy conditions, Chavez noted certain areas of the park might close. As for roads, they don't expect those to be a challenge.

"The shuttles are still able to navigate up there, and we are watching road conditions to make sure nothing changes," she said.

The Bagely twins were prepared for the weather.

"I am going to throw snowballs at Joseph," said Kenneth. "We brought our gloves," said Joseph.

The shuttle makes multiple pickups across Visalia, Exeter and Lemon Cove. You can catch a ride most of the summer until September 8th. You can make a reservation by calling 877-287-4453 or online.
