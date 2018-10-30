FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Several Fresno Police Officers and Detectives honored for their heroic acts

EMBED </>More Videos

Chief Jerry Dyer honored 35 officers for their heroic actions or extraordinary achievement at City Hall on Tuesday.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Some of Fresno's finest were given awards for acts of bravery Tuesday.

Chief Jerry Dyer honored 35 officers for their heroic actions or extraordinary achievement at City Hall.

"All the efforts of these officers day in and day out is what the citizens of Fresno don't get to hear about so we want to take the time to recognize their heroic efforts publicly among their family and present them with medals and say thank you," said Chief Dyer.

Among the standout recipients was Officer Josh Pantages.

The 14-year veteran of the department was recognized for his work while on patrol.

Pantages alone is responsible for over 500 DUI arrests across the city.

"Today means a lot to me because I'm able to be here and honor those victims that did not make it home due to the hands of a DUI driver," said Officer Pantages.

The award came during a somber moment for Pantages.

"Before this ceremony, I came from a funeral," Officer Pantages said. "I had a friend who drank, made a choice and drove and didn't survive getting everyone home safely it comes back to that."

The department also recognized Detective Angie Isaak for her outreach in the community.

Over the last 16 years, she has organized close to 500 block parties and events like Santa's Village in some of Fresno's most challenged areas.

Chief Dyer calls her the driving force for bringing broken neighborhoods back to life.

"About three years ago other agencies started contacting us telling us we want to do what you're doing. It makes me feel good that we're doing something positive," said Det. Isaak.

The award ceremony was part of an annual event put on by the department and city of Fresno.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfresno police departmentawardpolice chiefFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Fresno Police officer and his wife remain in hospital after serious crash
Man stabbed after late night brawl in Pinedale
Safety remains number one priority for Big Fresno Fair officials and Fresno Police
Fresno Police see spike in car thefts over the weekend
More fresno police department
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Fresno Co. Multiples Club trick-or-treats through Old Town Clovis
Simple Solutions: Making a new city your home
Gospel great and Central Valley native subject of new movie
Jose Ramirez and Fresno FC join to help family of soccer player on life support
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Three fires currently burning in Sequoia National Forest
Annual Central Valley Sleep Conference aims at reducing infant deaths
SoCal Edison admits its equipment helped start Thomas Fire
North Carolina mom charged after leaving her 2 children on side of the road, police say
North Carolina mom claims her son was 'strip searched' by principal over bubble gum
Fresno State ranked #23 in College Football Playoff Rankings
Zacky Farms shutting down after operating for more than 45 years in the Valley
Fresno expected to roll back water fines for October
Show More
St. Agnes to begin Family Medicine Physician Residency program
Search on for prisoner who may have escaped with state van
Brother: Couple died in Yosemite fall while taking a selfie
Driver arrested for Southeast Fresno hit-and-run identified
Wanted registered sex-offender found in Roeding Park restroom
More News