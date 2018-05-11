ABC30 COMMUNITY

Slick Rock Student Film Festival

It was a red carpet affair in the South Valley for video production students. (KFSN)

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
It was a red carpet affair in the South Valley for video production students.

Tonight was the annual Slick Rock Student Film Festival in Visalia.

More than 680 films were submitted by middle and high school students from across the Central Valley.

Winners in 20 categories went home with trophies and prizes in the competition organized by Tulare County Office of Education.

