'Smiles For Teachers' offering free braces to a deserving teacher

You have the opportunity to provide free braces for a deserving educator in your life.Nalchajian Orthodontics in North Fresno is celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Week with a free set of Invisalign.All you have to do is fill out a short application explaining why your nominee deserves the treatment.One of the owners, Orthodontist Nicole Nalchajian says a set of braces can cost anywhere from $2,500 to $6,000."People underestimate the power of having a great smile, feeling confident about themselves, it's nice for us to be able to give that to someone. 40 percent of our patients are adults. Orthodontic treatment is becoming faster and more comfortable, it's just financially out of reach for some people."To nominate a teacher you know, click the link below.