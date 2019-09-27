big fresno fair

Sophomore and her goat prepare for Big Fresno Fair

By
SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Meet Maya Irvin and her goat Bruce Aaron Wayne.

"I named him after Batman," says Maya, a sophomore.

The duo have been working together for months - all in preparation for the Big Fresno Fair.

"They get very excited during feeding time, that is their favorite time of day," says Maya.

And Bruce isn't Maya's only animal, she's also raising two rabbits and three pygmy goats.

They'll be shown and then auctioned off at the Big Fresno Fair.

Her pygmy goat won 'best in show' last year, so she's hoping to finish strong again this year.

Right now, it's round-the-clock responsibility.

"Waking up at 6 in the morning to feed rabbits, make sure they're ready.. then I have to come here to feed him before school, then the pygmy goats are at a friend's house. But I normally go after school to work with them," Maya says.

"You're in a sense a parent for four and a half months - feed twice a day, clean, bathe once a week," says ag instructor Nicole Potstada.

It's a busy schedule and it all comes down to next week.

Maya will take Bruce to market next Wednesday.

Finally, next Thursday, she'll show Bruce and her pygmy goats.

She already has a buyer for Bruce and says all the money raised will go towards next year.
