South Valley students learn life-saving techniques through 'Stop the Bleed Program'

In the South Valley, some students at Visalia's Mount Whitney High became certified in life-saving.They were taught simple, but effective techniques through Kaweah-Delta's "Stop the Bleed Program.""Disaster can happen anywhere, it can happen here at school, it can happen in Vegas, it can happen down the street, it can even happen in your own home," Mount Whitney Senior Anika Moe said.The skills this group of Mount Whitney High School Students learns in this class, can be the difference between life and death.For example, learning how to stuff wounds with gauze and learning how to use a tourniquet.They're both methods used in the medical field to stop wounds from bleeding.Students are learning life-saving techniques through Kaweah Delta Medical Center's Stop the Bleed Program.They're going around to different schools in Tulare County preparing staff and students for devastating scenarios. Scenarios like the Las Vegas Shooting.The program was created by the Department of Homeland Security.By the end of the day, about 200 teens with the Academy of Health Sciences will be certified."People need to be aware of how to stop bleeding and save as many people as they can and be well informed on how to do that," said Senior Chandler Dion. "It something that everyone should learn how to do and I fell like it is necessary in today's world."The program started in early September.By the end of the year, the program will teach about 800 staff and students how to stop the bleeding.