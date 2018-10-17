ANTI-BULLYING

Wear purple on Oct. 18 to support LGBTQ youth for #SpiritDay

Wear purple on Oct. 18 to support LGBTQ youth for Bullying Prevention Month

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
October is Bullying Prevention Month and people will be wearing purple Thursday to show their support for LGBTQ youth.

GLAAD and Disney-ABC Television are promoting Spirit Day.

It's a symbol of support for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer young people.

Eight out of 10 LGBTQ youth report being bullied.

You can help raise awareness by taking a stand for them Thursday, October 18.

Wear a purple shirt and post your picture on social media using the hashtags spirit day or choose kindness.

RELATED: #ChooseKindness Campaign Kicks Off Bullying Prevention Month
