October is Bullying Prevention Month and people will be wearing purple Thursday to show their support for LGBTQ youth.GLAAD and Disney-ABC Television are promoting Spirit Day.It's a symbol of support for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer young people.Eight out of 10 LGBTQ youth report being bullied.You can help raise awareness by taking a stand for them Thursday, October 18.Wear a purple shirt and post your picture on social media using the hashtags spirit day or choose kindness.