Streets of Old Town Clovis will soon be filled with vintage treasures for Glorious Junk Days

This Sunday Glorious Junk Days is taking over Old Town Clovis.

If you are looking for that unique vintage piece to complete your home, or some materials to complete your DIY project, you might be able to find that special something this weekend.This Sunday Glorious Junk Days is taking over Old Town Clovis. More than 150 vendors will be participating selling reused, recycled and repurposed vintage goods.If you own antique you think might be worth some big bucks, you can get it appraised for free.Junk Days is this Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.