FRESNO COUNTY

Streets of Old Town Clovis will soon be filled with vintage treasures for Glorious Junk Days

EMBED </>More Videos

More than 150 vendors will be participating selling reused, recycled and repurposed vintage goods. (KFSN)

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
If you are looking for that unique vintage piece to complete your home, or some materials to complete your DIY project, you might be able to find that special something this weekend.

This Sunday Glorious Junk Days is taking over Old Town Clovis. More than 150 vendors will be participating selling reused, recycled and repurposed vintage goods.

If you own antique you think might be worth some big bucks, you can get it appraised for free.

Junk Days is this Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
EMBED More News Videos

This Sunday Glorious Junk Days is taking over Old Town Clovis.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfresno countyeventsshoppingClovis
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News