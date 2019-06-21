Student volunteers honored in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students making an impact on young lives were honored Thursday with breakfast in Visalia.Seventy-three volunteers with "Big Brothers, Big Sisters" were awarded scholarships as a thank you for all they have done.Organizers say it was a record-breaking occasion."We are extremely proud of these students," said Diane Phakonekham of Big Brothers Big Sisters. "They are giving back, they're paying it forward, they have been a mentor to a little, and we want to reward them, we want to show them and say thank you for all they have done for us."Big Brothers Big Sisters' mission is to help provide children facing adversity with strong mentoring relationships.