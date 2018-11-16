Students at Burroughs Elementary School run for a cure

Burroughs Elementary School students are running for a cause. Today they’re having their Color Run. Students and members of the community donated money with all proceeds going to the Cancer Society. Last year they raised $6,000 and this year they hope to beat that. pic.twitter.com/OasHAOzkiP — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) November 16, 2018

Students at Burroughs Elementary School in East Central Fresno ran for a cure on Friday for the Second Annual Color Run.Along the way they were splashed with every color under the rainbow. Every lap made was dedicated to those fighting cancer and every dollar raised went to the American Cancer Society."The kids love it," said Miguel Naranjo, Burroughs Elementary School Principal. "They love getting out here, they love running and getting the color, but they also know the reason they are doing it. They are doing it to give back."Parents and members of the community were also encouraged to donate and run. The goal was to make as many laps as possible in 15 minutes. For some, it was a race. In the end, everyone had a memorable morning.All grade levels ran in the event the school said also promotes healthier living."We are getting our kids active out here running," said Naranjo. "It is just great for everyone."Last year the school raised $6,000 for the Cancer Society. This year they hope to beat that number.