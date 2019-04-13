Students at central Fresno elementary school jog to help fellow classmate

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students at Birney Elementary School had some extra motivation at Friday's Jog-a-Thon fundraising event!Kids cheered each other on as they made it around the track raising money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.Fellow student Kailee Phan is a fourth grader at the school and is currently fighting the disease."Kailee has an amazing support system. Her family is amazing, overwhelmingly supportive," said principal Kristina Montez. "But she also has Fresno State softball here. She actually signed an intent to play for them. So we have Fresno state softball girls here supporting her and her parents and family as well."The Deaf and Hard of Hearing program is not on campus on Friday's, so they will be raising even more money for the event Monday.