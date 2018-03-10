EDUCATION

Students compete in 35th Annual Fresno Co. History Day

Hundreds of students put their knowledge of history to test Saturday, as part of the 35th Annual Fresno County History Day. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Hundreds of students put their knowledge of history to test Saturday, as part of the 35th Annual Fresno County History Day.

Students from 4th to 12th grade entered their project in a variety of categories based on this year's theme, conflict and compromise in history.

Depending on the category students feel best exemplifies the theme given to them last spring, they compete with students from around the county through their presentations. Saturday, more than 60 champions were selected to compete at the state level in Sacramento.

A theme was also released Saturday for those that already have their sights on next year. It will be tragedy and triumph in history.
