Students flock to Big Fresno Fair for annual Education Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of local students took their lessons outdoors for a one-of-a-kind field trip. It was all part of the 27th annual Big Fresno Fair Education Day.It's a day students across the Valley don't want to miss. Education day provides K-8 students the chance to take an educational field trip to the fairgrounds that bridges the gap between rural and urban life."For so many kids who don't know where their milk comes from, or how food is grown, they'd have no idea that peanuts grow on a bush," said Deputy Manager of the Big Fresno Fair Lauri King. "It's so important to be able to educate these young minds, so they know the importance of the Central Valley."The day exposes students to the agriculture of the region and provides a fun-filled history lesson."It shows Fresno's history and we get to see it and all the cool stuff Fresno has to offer," said Dry Creek Elementary student Sofia Rodriguez.One exciting attraction this year? The Sierra to the Sea, which introduces students to the flow of water from the Sierra Mountain Range to the Pacific Ocean, and of course the animals and wildlife found along the way."We've already learned a bunch of stuff about Fresno, but now we're going to get to experience it," added Dry Creek Elementary student Harper Wiley."It's so unique to watch kids walkthrough and their whole world is opened up by the amount of crops grown here," added King.As part of Education Day, each student also received a free admission voucher to return with a parent or guardian to the fair and show them all they learned.