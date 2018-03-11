STUDENTS

Students from around the country participate in Tunraround Arts talent show

Hundreds of students and their teachers from Hawai'I to Rhode Island, are taking part in the Turnaround Arts talent show at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. (KFSN)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFSN) --
Hundreds of students and their teachers from Hawaii to Rhode Island are taking part in the Turnaround Arts talent show at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

It includes the work of some local students. Along with music and dance performances, students are putting final touches on paintings, photography and poems, that will be displayed in the Kennedy Center's Hall of States through the end of March.

Turnaround Arts is a national program run by the John F. Kennedy Center for the performing arts that infuse struggling schools with the arts as a proven strategy for reform.

Some students from Avenal Elementary School are taking part and are in our nation's capital.
