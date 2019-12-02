community

Students to hold blood, bone marrow drive for Dinuba girl battling cancer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Community members have the chance to help a nine-year-old Dinuba girl in her fight against cancer.

Camila Herrera, a Lincoln Elementary third-grader, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia two months ago. She is going through chemotherapy at Valley Children's while she waits for a bone marrow transplant.

Med students at Dinuba High School found out about Camila's fight and organized a blood and bone marrow drive to help find her match.

The drive will be held at Dinuba High on Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Students have created a "Team Camila" t-shirts that are selling for $15. All proceeds go toward supporting Camila's family during this time.
