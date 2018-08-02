FRESNO COUNTY

Summer camp helping to ease the pain of cancer treatment

EMBED </>More Videos

Camp Sunshine at Huntington Lake is offering support while kids enjoy the great outdoors.

By
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
Summer camp is the highlight in any child's young life, but for these kids, Camp Sunshine has extra special meaning. All 95 campers are either a Valley Children's Hospital cancer patient or their sibling.

Emily Carpenter, 12, said, "It is super fun here cause we all connect."

For one week every year, campers can forget about their worries, away from doctors and nurses and enjoy Huntington Lake, participate in some activities, or hang out with other kids who might be going through similar experiences.

Soren Jacobsen, now 14-years-old, has been attending Camp Sunshine since he was eight.

"It just makes me happy that someone knows that I had cancer and they went through it, and I went thru it, and we can just hang out and have fun."

Jacobsen says the camp has taught him how to persevere even in the face of cancer.

"Never give up and keep pushing through all of the pain and everything, and you'll succeed."

While the cost to send one child to camp for a week is $600, all kids visit Camp Sunshine for free thru fundraisers and donations.

Camp Sunshine Director Stephanie Scharbach has been one of the program's biggest supporters over the years.

"It is all worth it. All the training all the fundraising everything we do year-round to prepare for this one week is 100 percent worth it when I see the smile on their faces."

She started attending the camp in 1995 alongside her younger brother who had a cancerous tumor removed at a young age.

"It was just a great place to connect with everyone, and it still is, and that's my goal for the kids this week."

Camp Sunshine wraps up its 33rd year in Central California when it comes to close Saturday at Huntington Lake.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsValley childrens hospitalcancercancer carecampcampingfresno countyHuntington Lake
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News