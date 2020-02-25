Community & Events

Kids Day 2020: Support Valley Children's Hospital during special digital edition of fundraiser

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Join ABC30 as we support Valley Children's Hospital during a special digital edition of Kids Day on March 10, 2020.

RELATED: Kids Day 2020 is on! Organizers announce digital fundraiser

Concerns over the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, led Valley Children's Hospital to call for a one-time cancellation of the portion of the event where volunteers sell a special edition newspaper on Valley street corners.

This year, you can contribute to Kids Day online. To donate, text GEORGE to 20222 to make an automatic $10 donation or visit ValleyChildrens.org/KidsDay and choose any amount to give, starting at $1. (Click here for texting donation terms and conditions)

"Thank you to all who have reached out to Valley Children's to support our work in caring for the kids of this Valley. We couldn't do it without you and are excited about this digital edition of a beloved tradition," said Valley Children's President and CEO Todd Suntrapak. "We look forward to seeing thousands of volunteers on intersections throughout our communities on Kids Day next year."

RELATED: Valley Children's Hospital changing visitor policy as concerns regarding coronavirus grow

Kids Day has raised more than $9 million for the hospital since 1987.

Call (559) 353-7100 for details or learn more here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsabc30 communityvalley childrens hospitalkids day
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police say deadly northwest Fresno shooting was 'justifiable homicide' during a robbery gone wrong
Kids Day 2020 is on! Organizers announce digital fundraiser, here's how to donate
Health officials confirm first case of Coronavirus in Fresno County
Schools share plans to protect students amid Valley coronavirus cases
Cruise ship with 21 coronavirus patients arrives in California
Man armed with large hunting knife robs northwest Fresno Walgreens
Exeter teen tried to shoot at group but gun malfunctioned, police say
Show More
Police searching for suspect who robbed northeast Fresno store
Family violates COVID-19 quarantine by visiting school dance, officials say
Madera Co. resident being treated for Coronavirus, first known case in the area
Dow drops 7.8% as free-fall in oil, virus fears slam markets
This Man Rescues Bees and Puts Them to Work in California's Orchards
More TOP STORIES News