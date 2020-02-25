Kids Day 2020: Support Valley Children's Hospital during special digital edition of fundraiser

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Join ABC30 as we support Valley Children's Hospital during a special digital edition of Kids Day on March 10, 2020.
Concerns over the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, led Valley Children's Hospital to call for a one-time cancellation of the portion of the event where volunteers sell a special edition newspaper on Valley street corners.
This year, you can contribute to Kids Day online. To donate, text GEORGE to 20222 to make an automatic $10 donation or visit ValleyChildrens.org/KidsDay and choose any amount to give, starting at $1. (Click here for texting donation terms and conditions)
"Thank you to all who have reached out to Valley Children's to support our work in caring for the kids of this Valley. We couldn't do it without you and are excited about this digital edition of a beloved tradition," said Valley Children's President and CEO Todd Suntrapak. "We look forward to seeing thousands of volunteers on intersections throughout our communities on Kids Day next year."
Kids Day has raised more than $9 million for the hospital since 1987.
Call (559) 353-7100 for details or learn more here.
