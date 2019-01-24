EVENTS

Sway to Kelly Clarkson or sculpt a glass heart for your Valentine this weekend

This weekend is jam-packed with events for everyone. Whether you are planning a wedding or looking for a special Valentine's Day gift for that special person in your life, you'll find it in the Valley.

Sway to Kelly Clarkson or go running - pirate-style - this weekend

Kelly Clarkson is taking over the Save Mart Center this Friday with her Meaning of Life Tour.

She is here for one night only.

Tickets range from $20 to $200.

Opening for her are Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli.

Check out some guns

Gun enthusiasts, get ready.

This weekend is the Fresno Gun Show.

Attendees can expect hundreds of vendors from guns, knives and even booths for women.

It's being held at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

Tickets start at $12.
Plan your dream wedding

If you're planning a wedding, head to the Falls Event Center.

The South Asian Wedding Expo and Fashion Show is this Saturday.

Don't miss out on your chance to win $10,000 towards your dream wedding.

And Expo Party Rentals will be offering 20% off orders placed during the events.

Walk like a pirate

This Saturday is the Pirate's of the Cure-i-bbean Booty Run.

It's a 5k run or walk at Woodward Park.

Runners get a pirate medal, pirate shirt and map.

All ye mateys have a chance to win all the booty in a few Pirate Treasure Chests with goodies like Disney tickets and more.

Donations support the American Cancer Society Relay for Life efforts

Sculpt a glass heart for your Valentine

Valentines Day is coming up.

Are you still thinking of what you want to get that special person in your life? Why not make them a glass heart?

This Saturday at Ballis Glass you can create your own heart. You get to choose your own colors, add them to molten glass and then sculpt them into a heart.

Made right before your eyes in a matter of minutes!

Each class is one hour long and has seats for 6 people so make it a family event.

Closed toe shoes are required.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventseventsweekend guidecommunitychildrenkelly clarksonvalentine's dayFresnoVisalia
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EVENTS
Jurassic period comes to life in prehistoric exhibit at Fresno Fairgrounds
Third annual Toy-Anime Comic Con comes to Fresno
Downtown Visalia kicks off week long fundraiser to benefit businesses destroyed by fire
B2K Millennium Tour coming to Selland Area in April 2019
More events
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Children First
Merced Co. Food Bank launch fundraiser to help those impacted by shutdown
Kaiser Permanente employees give back to community on MLK Day
Valley residents celebrate Martin Luther King Day with march in downtown Fresno.
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Investigators say wildfire in Northern California was not caused by PG&E
Family kicked off flight when passengers complain about body odor
Three dogs killed, multiple people displaced after apartment fire in Southeast Fresno
3 members of family killed in crash on the way to church
Teen who dragged NYPD officer with car gets 16 months to 4 years
Bay Area gas station owner offers free fuel for struggling federal workers
Lawmaker seeking dress code for parents at school
Woman says her 4-month-old son was bitten at daycare
Show More
Man attacks Lyft driver stuck in New York City traffic, stomps on car
49ers to get $30.8 million refund in Levi's Stadium property tax appeal
Massive sinkhole opens up near condominium buildings in Southern California
General Mills recalls bags of flour over salmonella concerns
CHP tells drivers what to do if approached by con-artist impersonating 'disabled motorist'
More News