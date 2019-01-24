Sway to Kelly Clarkson or sculpt a glass heart for your Valentine this weekend

This weekend is jam-packed with events for everyone. Whether you are planning a wedding or looking for a special Valentine's Day gift for that special person in your life, you'll find it in the Valley.
Kelly Clarkson is taking over the Save Mart Center this Friday with her Meaning of Life Tour.
She is here for one night only.
Tickets range from $20 to $200.
Opening for her are Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli.
Check out some guns
Gun enthusiasts, get ready.
This weekend is the Fresno Gun Show.
Attendees can expect hundreds of vendors from guns, knives and even booths for women.
It's being held at the Fresno Fairgrounds.
Tickets start at $12.
Plan your dream wedding
If you're planning a wedding, head to the Falls Event Center.
The South Asian Wedding Expo and Fashion Show is this Saturday.
Don't miss out on your chance to win $10,000 towards your dream wedding.
And Expo Party Rentals will be offering 20% off orders placed during the events.
Walk like a pirate
This Saturday is the Pirate's of the Cure-i-bbean Booty Run.
It's a 5k run or walk at Woodward Park.
Runners get a pirate medal, pirate shirt and map.
All ye mateys have a chance to win all the booty in a few Pirate Treasure Chests with goodies like Disney tickets and more.
Donations support the American Cancer Society Relay for Life efforts
Sculpt a glass heart for your Valentine
Valentines Day is coming up.
Are you still thinking of what you want to get that special person in your life? Why not make them a glass heart?
This Saturday at Ballis Glass you can create your own heart. You get to choose your own colors, add them to molten glass and then sculpt them into a heart.
Made right before your eyes in a matter of minutes!
Each class is one hour long and has seats for 6 people so make it a family event.
Closed toe shoes are required.
