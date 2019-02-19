SELENA

Tachi Palace to host Selena Tejano Tribute Festival

Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino has announced it will be hosting a festival to honor Selena.

The Selena Tejano Tribute Festival will take place Saturday, April 27 in the newly opened outdoor Sprung structure.

The show will include performances by local artists like Califas and La Marcha as well as A. B. Quintanilla y Los Kumbia King All Starz,
Isabel Marie and David Marez.

The tribute will honor some of Selena's most popular hits like "Como la Flor," "Dreaming of You," "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," and more.

Tickets are on sale now at www.tachipalace.com and start out at $25 for general admission.

Reserved seats are $45, $65, and $95.

Will call is open from 1 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. the day of the event. Doors open at 4 p.m. Show starts at 5 p.m.
