Taco Truck Throwdown getting ready to take over Chukchansi Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The worlds biggest taco event is taking over Chukchansi Park this week. The Taco Truck Throwdown is back and bigger than ever.

The two-day event will feature more than 30 taco trucks vying for the title of best taco. Both days feature live music including a performance from Mexican musician Ramon Ayala.

The entertainment doesn't stop there, on the first day the Grizzlies will take the field and play as the Fresno Tacos. On day two people can enjoy wrestling and a taco eating competition put on by Major League Eating.



New this year, VIP members can skip the lines and order tacos directly from their phones and have them delivered.

The Taco Truck Throwdown is this Thursday and Friday. Tickets are on sale now starting at $24.

