Take a look inside some of Fresno's Halloween festivities

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many haunted houses may have gotten the 'axe' this year, but you can still go for a frightening ride.
Crews Magic Car Wash in northwest Fresno has created a spooky experience that will only continue through 9:30 Friday night.
It includes a creepy encounter with Chucky that had one little boy literally jumping out of his seat.
If you prefer sweet over scary, you can head to Fresno Discovery Center on Saturday to follow an outdoor trail of treats.
Tickets can be purchased for specific time slots on the science center's website.
Executive Director Melissa Telemeco says, "When people get here they're going to get to make a candy catcher. They will literally catch candy from each table and will be able to social distance while handing out candy."
The event will also give kids a chance to make their own illusions, with sanitizing between each station.
Sunshine's Farm on Temperance Avenue is hosting a 'trunk or treat' with candy and free pumpkins while supplies last from 4 to 9 on Saturday.
There's also a free showing of Hocus Pocus on a 20-feet screen that will be set up on the property starting at 7 Friday night.
Owner Tou Yang is encouraging families to bring chairs and blankets.
He says his family decided to offer these festivities and the pumpkin patch on their property after hearing from community members who were hoping for outdoor options this Halloween.
Yang explains, "I had neighbors that were sending me treat bags and pumpkins and things and asking we really want you to open a pumpkin patch so we can bring kids out and we know you have really nice real estate here so I decided to turn it into something we can all have fun with."
Arte Americas in downtown Fresno is also offering special festivities to go along with its Dia de los Muertos exhibition.
Executive Director Ruth Saludes says, "On Saturday there will be a mercado, and it's a gala for the skeletons so there will be a lot of activities going on outside, but they will all be socially distanced."
