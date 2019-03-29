Take your kids to meet Elsa and Anna, or sample from food trucks this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's feeling like spring.
This weekend you'll find there will be lots of sunshine.
Take the kids to learn more about critters in Squaw Valley or spend some time with friends sipping on a brew.
FOOD TRUCK AND BUSINESS EXPO
All your favorite food trucks will be in one place this Friday.
Head to the Falls Event Center for the Food Truck and Business Expo.
It's free to get in and you'll be greeted with live music, several local vendors and of course, delicious food.
It starts at 4:30 p.m.
FRESNO GUN SHOW
Let's talk about everything firearms.
This weekend at the Fresno Fairgrounds is the Fresno Gun Show.
It's a one-stop shop. Whether you're looking for ammo or knives, you can find it at the Fresno Gun show.
It starts at 9 a.m. each day. Tickets are $12. Kids 13 and under are free.
If you are under the age of 18, you must have an adult with you.
STORYBOOK HOUR WITH ELSA AND ANNA
It's going to be an enchanting weekend at Axis Coffee Bar and Eatery this Saturday.
Elsa and Anna from Frozen will be there for 'storybook hour'.
A portion from the day's proceeds will benefit Valley Children's Hospital.
The magic starts at noon.
PINTS AND PUPS
Pints and pups is this Saturday at Sequoia Brewing Company.
Stop by, drop off a donation, grab a beer and see some cute adoptable dogs.
They are partnering with local shelters. Special guest Lee Asher will also be at this event with his RV of rescue pups.
CRITTER CREEK WILDLIFE STATION
Critter Creek Wildlife Station opens this Saturday.
Take the kiddos for a peek at wildlife in their native habitat. You'll learn about these fascinating animals' habits and personal stories.
Critter Creek's dedicated volunteer guides are stationed along the trail to teach visitors about the animals and answer any questions.
The open houses are self-guided, which allows guests to go at their own pace, giving them as much time as they would like to enjoy the animals and take photographs.
ANTIQUES AND COLLECTIBLES FAIR
If you are looking for something unique, you might just find it this Sunday at the Antiques & Collectibles Fair in Old Town Clovis.
Over 80 vendors will be showcasing items.
There's also free appraisals from 8 to 11 a.m.
