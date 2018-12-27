ABC30 COMMUNITY

Take your kids to the museum or learn calligraphy this weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It's the last weekend before the New Year.

Ring in 2019 early by sipping on mimosas and learning calligraphy or take the kids to Visalia for a night at the museum.
VISIT THE MUSEUM

Drop the kids off at Imagine U in Visalia on Friday night for a little break.

Enjoy a few hours in Downtown grabbing a drink or a bite to eat.

Your little ones will be preoccupied with fun games, crafts, and of course imagination.

It costs $20 for members and $25 for guests.

CREATE YOUR VISION BOARD

Get inspired this Friday in Downtown Fresno.

Bring your friends to Create Studio Fresno for a night of crafting and creating your own vision board.

All supplies will be provided - the class costs $20 and you'll get a swag bag.

SIP ON MIMOSAS AND LEARN CALLIGRAPHY

Learn the art of calligraphy while sipping a mimosa this Saturday at Kings River Winery.

Scribble and Script teaches you the skills to write on your own canvas.

The class is about 3 hours long and cost $65.

That gets you supplies needed to learn calligraphy - a canvas, goodie bag and personalized marble name tile.

MARY POPPINS FOR SENSORY-SENSITIVE KIDS

Parents, this one is for your children who are sensitive to loud noises and dark lights.

This Saturday at the Sierra Vista Cinemas, Mary Poppins Return is playing on the big screen.

The sound will be turned down and the lights up; kids will also be allowed to move about.

The showing starts at 10.

SAMPLE FROM FOOD TRUCKS

Stop by Enzo's Table Food Truck Fair this Sunday.

There you will find something for everyone, tamales to bbq.

Enjoy the last few days of 2018 chowing down on your favorite foods.
