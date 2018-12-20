ABC30 COMMUNITY

Take your kids to the zoo or learn to make ornaments this weekend

Whether you want to be indoors or outdoors, there is something for everyone in the Valley this weekend.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Watch the Nutcracker

If haven't already get your tickets to see the Nutcracker, it's the last weekend the Central California Ballet is performing the holiday classic.

The whole family will enjoy the festive party scene, the Battle of the Nutcracker General and Mouse King and the lovely Waltzing Flowers.

Each year the production offers new choreography and professional guest artists.

Visit the zoo

The entire zoo has transformed into a magical winter wonderland fully decorated with miles of holiday lights.

It's going to a great weekend to bundle up the kids and take them to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo for a magical night.

This weekend enjoy holiday music, live entertainment, festive treats and beverages for you and the kids.

Plus don't forget your photo with Santa.

Paint and sip vino

Get in the holiday spirit this Saturday at Pinot's Palette.

You'll be able to sip on a little vino and learn to paint a masterpiece.

There are several classes throughout the day. One class costs $40.
Learn to make ornaments

This Saturday learn to make your own glass ornament with Ballis Glass in Fresno.

You can make it for yourself or give to someone special.

You get to choose your own colors and add them to the molten glass and then using your own breath, inflate the glass to create a glass bubble.

It's made right before your eyes in a matter of seconds.

Each class is two hours long and has seats for 14 people so hey, make it a family event.
