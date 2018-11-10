FRESNO STATE

Team Smile provides dozens of kids with free dental care

EMBED </>More Videos

Team Smile went to Fresno State to give free dental care to kids between the ages of 5 and 18.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Dozens of Fresno kids have brighter smiles tonight without paying a penny for it.

Team Smile went to Fresno State to give free dental care to kids between the ages of 5 and 18.

Dentists and hygienists gave cleanings, and more significant dental treatment when needed.

The idea is to keep kids healthy and keep them in school.

Every year, students lose 52 million school hours to dental pain, so Team Smile hopes to.

"Really to meet a need for kids who don't have coverage or don't have access to care. It's just a way to help the community keep our kids healthy," said Xavier Gutierrez Team Smile.

Team Smile usually works with professional football teams.

They did events with the Los Angeles chargers last week and the Detroit Lions the week before.

Some of Fresno State's athletes joined more than 100 volunteers trying to make the day as easy and fun as possible for the kids.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsdentistfresno state
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO STATE
Local Business owner celebrates his first year being open with special fundraiser for veterans
Phi Mu raises over $10k for Valley Children's Hospital
Fresno State ranked #16 in College Football Playoff Rankings
Fresno State moves up to #16 in the AP Top 25 Poll
More fresno state
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Group of Valley veterans taking aim at special prize
Local Business owner celebrates his first year being open with special fundraiser for veterans
FAFSA application assistance event held for Valley students
Valley Focus: Local VetNet Connects Valley Veterans With Resources
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man shot and killed in East Central Fresno, police looking for shooter
14 additional bodies recovered, bringing death toll to 23 in massive wildfire
Thousand Oaks shooting: Gunman died from self-inflicted gunshot
Fresno Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
CPS to pay $127,000 for wrongful removal of kids
Dog saved by kidney transplant donated by her own puppy
Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado
California Firefighters blast President Trump over wildfire tweets
Show More
Firefighter loses jobs after suggesting hunting of migrants
7-Eleven clerk charged with hate crimes after chasing customers with knife
'Code word' lesson stops would-be kidnapper in Arizona
Madera's Poythress concedes state senate seat to Caballero
Woolsey Fire burns more than 83,200 acres as it burns in LA-Ventura County area
More News