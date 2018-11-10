Team Smile provides dozens of kids with free dental care

Dozens of Fresno kids have brighter smiles tonight without paying a penny for it.Team Smile went to Fresno State to give free dental care to kids between the ages of 5 and 18.Dentists and hygienists gave cleanings, and more significant dental treatment when needed.The idea is to keep kids healthy and keep them in school.Every year, students lose 52 million school hours to dental pain, so Team Smile hopes to."Really to meet a need for kids who don't have coverage or don't have access to care. It's just a way to help the community keep our kids healthy," said Xavier Gutierrez Team Smile.Team Smile usually works with professional football teams.They did events with the Los Angeles chargers last week and the Detroit Lions the week before.Some of Fresno State's athletes joined more than 100 volunteers trying to make the day as easy and fun as possible for the kids.