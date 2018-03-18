NEW YORK CITY

Visalia teen with rare illness defying all odds by running NYC half marathon

Ciera Sesock, 13, is an eighth-grader at Ridgeview Middle School in Visalia. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Ciera Sesock, 13, is an eighth-grader at Ridgeview Middle School in Visalia.

Last July, she was diagnosed with allergic Broncho-Pulmonary Aspergillosis, which clogs her lungs with fungus and mold.

Her mom said it was this past December when Ciera decided to run in the race to honor her aunt who passed away from lung cancer two years ago.

Ciera ran with team determination of the American Cancer Society and finished the 13-mile run in two hours and 36-minutes.

She also received the Tim Cohn Award for inspiration last night.
