Nonprofit organization that offers housing for families with loved ones in hospital needs toys

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If your loved one is in the hospital, Terry's House tries to make things easier by offering families a close place to stay.With the holidays here, the nonprofit needs your help to make Terry's House feel special for its younger visitors.It hasn't been an easy holiday season for Nolan Rios."It's a little difficult you know not being home. You know, doing your own tree, doing your own thing," said one father Nolan Rios.The father of two has spent the last week at Terry's House, a nonprofit dedicated to giving families a place to stay while their loved one is in the hospital.Rios's father is currently in the intensive care unit at Community Regional Medical Center, but now that Christmas is almost here, he doesn't feel like he's far from home."You see the decorations in here. You see the tree in there. You know, there is a lot of holiday spirit in here," said Rios.Volunteers have not only helped decorate the entire house but kickstarted a toy drive for the children who are staying there.The hope is the kids will either take a toy for themselves or bring it to their loved one across the street.However, Terry's House is currently out of toys and needs help to make the holidays a little brighter for children."It's free, and they can take it with them. It's really a blessing to see their response and their parent's response," said Cathy Orozco of MVP Insurance.With only 20 rooms, the Terry House is almost always full. The nonprofit never knew just who will be in need of their services."We never really know how many children are going to show up so we try to have a wide variety," said Cynthia Dunn of Terry's House.The nonprofit says any extra toys will be given to the pediatric intensive care unit at CRMC.If you can help, just drop off a new, unwrapped toy at Terry's House on Fresno and R Streets.