DAY 1

DAY 2

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5273669" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Thousands of people donned their cowboy hats and boots for a Friday night at the Clovis Rodeo.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Time to dust off the Stetson and grab those cowboy boots because the Clovis Rodeo is back in town!Vying for that 8-second ride, the rodeo circuit's top athletes hit the dirt in the ultimate show of man vs beast on Thursday."It's probably the greatest rush anyone can get," said stock contractor John Growney.One visitor, Daylon Swearingen from New York, said, "It happens so quick - so if you're thinking, you'll probably be laying on the ground."Another competitor, Riley Gagnon from Canada, said, "I just try to stay as loose and cool as I possibly can and just try to go to the same moves."Rookie Riley Gagnon of Canada said the Clovis Rodeo lives up to its reputation.PBR kicked off the 4-day event.Both cowboys and animals drew thousands to the stands.Clovis rodeo director Chuck Rigsbee says the weekend's economic impact surpasses $12 million.Rodeo events wrap up Sunday so there's still plenty of time to check out the fun.Tickets are just $20 this weekend.A warning to the public - you want to stay hydrated, dress comfortably and prepare for the heat - just like some of the athletes were doing, cooling off at the 500 club before the day's events.-----------------------The action continued on Friday.Thousands of people donned their cowboy hats and boots for a Friday night at the Clovis Rodeo.From steer wrestling to bareback riding, competitors from across the country showed off their skills.Mark Thompson, a member of the rodeo board, said he expects thousands of people on the grounds and in the bleachers to watch them perform."Aaron Watson is here for a concert. This is our first rodeo performance for the weekend so everyone's excited about it," Thompson said.With that many folks riding by, vendors were getting ready for the busy weekend ahead.Cassie Dorrell with sassy cowgirl said the rodeo can help her rake in anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000 in a single weekend.While some were there for the many events, others were just there to dig into some BBQ and enjoy the country music.Several law enforcement agencies were on site, and rodeo officials were taking extra precautions."We regulate the amount of beer being sold. Last thing we want is someone to get in trouble," Thompson said.