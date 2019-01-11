COMMUNITY

The Fresno Rescue Mission needs volunteers to help clean up G Street

The community is invited to help cleanup downtown Fresno -- after an influx of trash after holiday donations to the homeless.

The Fresno Rescue Mission is organizing a post-holiday cleanup event along G-Street this Saturday.

Volunteers are asking to bring gloves, trash bags and trash grabbers.

The group will start at the Fresno Rescue mission at 10 a.m. - and clean up along G-Street until noon.

The Rescue Mission is providing lunch for those who want to participate.

Parking for participants is available at the south end lot at the Academy building (95 G Street entrance).

"We, at the Fresno Rescue Mission, care about our homeless neighbors and our city. The holiday trash and debris left over from well-meaning individuals and organizations created an unsightly and unhealthy environment," says Matt Dildine, CEO of The Fresno Rescue Mission. "We feel it's our calling to help clean up the feet of our great city and we welcome everyone to join our cause."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscommunityvolunteerismFresnoFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY
Kingsburg cracking down on code to restore historic buildings
Premier Bridal Showcase comes to Downtown Fresno
Local celebrations honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Valley remembers businessman, philanthropist David McDonald
More community
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Make ceramics or laugh with Tim Allen this weekend
Blue Angels to perform at Lemoore Air Show 2019
Kingsburg cracking down on code to restore historic buildings
Premier Bridal Showcase comes to Downtown Fresno
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Investigation underway after man finds burglar on property
Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy involved in shooting
Two rookie police officers shot and killed in two days
Visalia Police identify suspect injured in officer-involved shooting
Davis police officer fatally shot, suspect found dead
Suspect Jake Patterson accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents
FAX bus, 4 cars involved in accident in northeast Fresno
Man arrested in sexual assault of woman at Santa Ana bus stop
Show More
New software tracks users who share passwords
Suspected shoplifter throws bras, panties out window during 100 mph police chase
Former North Carolina officer who impregnated 14-year-old being sued
Family sues Lifetime after family portrait used in movie without permission
El Chapo text messages with mistress read in court
More News