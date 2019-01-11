The Fresno Rescue Mission needs volunteers to help clean up G Street

The community is invited to help cleanup downtown Fresno -- after an influx of trash after holiday donations to the homeless.
The Fresno Rescue Mission is organizing a post-holiday cleanup event along G-Street this Saturday.
Volunteers are asking to bring gloves, trash bags and trash grabbers.
The group will start at the Fresno Rescue mission at 10 a.m. - and clean up along G-Street until noon.
The Rescue Mission is providing lunch for those who want to participate.
Parking for participants is available at the south end lot at the Academy building (95 G Street entrance).
"We, at the Fresno Rescue Mission, care about our homeless neighbors and our city. The holiday trash and debris left over from well-meaning individuals and organizations created an unsightly and unhealthy environment," says Matt Dildine, CEO of The Fresno Rescue Mission. "We feel it's our calling to help clean up the feet of our great city and we welcome everyone to join our cause."
community-events, community, volunteerism, Fresno, Fresno - Downtown
