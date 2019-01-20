EVENTS

Third annual Toy-Anime Comic Con comes to Fresno

Third annual Toy-Anime Comic Con comes to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Dozens dressed to impress during Fresno's Toy-Anime Comic Con.

The event brought families to the Ramada Inn in Northeast Fresno.

Costume competitions were held for different categories among children and adults as they dressed up as some of your favorite characters.

Organizers said they put on the event as a way to pay tribute to original comic-cons where goers did not have to pay a lot to attend.

Those who went also got to check out original comic books along with classic memorabilia.

This was the third annual Toy-Anime Comic Con in Fresno.
