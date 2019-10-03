big fresno fair

Thousands attend opening day of Big Fresno Fair

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- No matter where you turned or what you looked at, you could not miss the thousands of people walking around the Fresno Fairgrounds for opening day of The Big Fresno Fair.

Some came for the food, others for the rides and exhibits.

Many people were able to have fun while also feeling safe with new enhanced walk-through metal detectors.

Something that was extremely important on this night with hundreds of Fresno County students there was the 4.0 and Above Program.

It's a competition Washington Union High School senior Cesar Contreras won, taking home a 2020 Toyota Corolla for having a perfect GPA.

He was left almost speechless.

"I'm still shaking right now. I'm in shock, it's crazy, crazy. I didn't think this was going to happen," he said.
