events

Thousands hunt for eggs at Spring Fest 2019 in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Easter eggs, bounce houses, and carnival games were the perfect combination to draw thousands to Roosevelt High School Saturday afternoon.

Spring Fest 2019, hosted by Fresno Parks and Rec and Neighborhood Church, featured bike safety demos, snow cones, cotton candy, and raffle prizes.

"I'm just thankful as a member of Neighborhood Church to be partnering with the city, with Roosevelt High School I think it's really special that the community gets together like this for each other," said associate pastor Lawrence Smith.

The egg hunt had 19,000 candy-filled eggs. Organizers said kids were able to walk away with as many as they could carry.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresno southeasteventscommunityspringeaster
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EVENTS
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
25th annual Pole Vaulting Championship in Clovis
Sailors flock to Huntington Lake for High Sierra Regatta
Some familiar creatures have a new home at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News