Thousands hunt for eggs at Spring Fest 2019 in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Easter eggs, bounce houses, and carnival games were the perfect combination to draw thousands to Roosevelt High School Saturday afternoon.Spring Fest 2019, hosted by Fresno Parks and Rec and Neighborhood Church, featured bike safety demos, snow cones, cotton candy, and raffle prizes."I'm just thankful as a member of Neighborhood Church to be partnering with the city, with Roosevelt High School I think it's really special that the community gets together like this for each other," said associate pastor Lawrence Smith.The egg hunt had 19,000 candy-filled eggs. Organizers said kids were able to walk away with as many as they could carry.