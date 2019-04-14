community

Thousands gather in southwest Fresno to celebrate Lao New Year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A gorgeous display of culture drew thousands to southwest Fresno to celebrate the Lao New Year.

The Lao Community Cultural Center of Fresno celebrated the year of the pig with traditional food, performances, cultural exhibits, and a princess parade.

More than 5,000 people from throughout the Central Valley and across the U.S. took part in the festivities.

"This is our showcase we want people in Fresno to come and join us to see our culture," said senior advisor Bounlath Souksavong.

The Lao New Year Celebration will end Sunday night at 7 p.m.
