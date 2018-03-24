Thousands line up to see Jeffree Star at Morphe's grand opening

Looks calm on the inside while a few people are being let in at a time, but this is the crowd from the outside..big turnout outside of @MorpheBrushes at Fashion Fair for @JeffreeStar this morning, as you can tell by the crowd cheering! pic.twitter.com/CK2Mtx14hB — Brianna Ruffalo (@BriannaABC30) March 24, 2018

World-renowned make-up artist Jeffree Star made an appearance in Fresno.The YouTube sensation took part in the grand opening festivities of Morphe at Fashion Fair Mall.The mall's newest addition opened at 10 a.m. to thousands of Morphe babes eager to get their hands on swag bags and strike a pose with the star.Makeup artists were on hand to give tutorials and Jeffree Star gave a sneak peek at the new 'Blood Sugar' palettes that go on sale in two weeks.Shoppers were able to take advantage of the pre-sale.