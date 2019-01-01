COMMUNITY

Thousands mark new year with Native American history in downtown Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Drum circles and dance rang in the new year at the Red Road Pow Wow committee in Fresno.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A decades-old New Year tradition in the central Valley drew thousands to downtown Fresno.

A two-day event celebrates the "new year" with Native American history.

It's a new beginning celebrated by honoring the past.

Drum circles and dance rang in the new year.

Each beat, a nod to the tradition and culture of close to 100 tribes represented at the Red Road Pow Wow, welcomed the new year.

"It's is who we are. This is what we're a part of," says Rene Duran Diaz from the Red Road Pow Wow committee.

For Alecia Morgan, because her home reservation is in Minnesota, she brings her four children ages from 5 - 10 to experience local pow wows.

"It's part of my duty culturally to pass it down to my children and make sure it doesn't die off even though we're far from the home reservation,' Morgan says.

They wanted to arrive early as to not miss participating grand entry.

Bullard High school student Ariana Murillo has been dancing for four years.

"They are supposed to move like the grass on the plains and then they have the cow bells on the bottom to emphasize each step," Murillo says. "Being a part of your culture is very important, not many people know where they come from."

Like generations past, sobriety takes center stage, something the teen says her friends support.

"If you want to be part of the pow wow, you want to avoid those things and not be consumed with those things in order to walk this road," she says.

organizers say through the event they bring purpose and a sense of belonging to younger generations.

"If we don't know where we come from, we dont know where were going and if we don't learn from our history, what do we have?" says Diaz.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscommunitynative americannew year's eve eventnew year's dayFresno
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY
Law enforcement agencies prepare for release of officer records under new law
Many come out for car showdown to celebrate Hmong New Year
Fresno mother gifted van to help transport wheelchair bound son
Family of 7-year-old- with aggressive brain tumor told she only has weeks to live
More community
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
New Year's Eve parties across the Valley
Many come out for car showdown to celebrate Hmong New Year
Fresno mother gifted van to help transport wheelchair bound son
Family of 7-year-old- with aggressive brain tumor told she only has weeks to live
More Community & Events
Top Stories
UPDATE: 1-year-old alive after feared drowned in Fresno County
6-year-old struck by bullet on New Year's Eve, police say
Water main break leaves Fresno families soaked and dismayed
Baby dies after being found in dumpster, 15-year-old mom arrested
3 homes hit, 2 arrested for NYE celebratory gunfire in Fresno
Don't pull up along highway to see snow, warns Caltrans
Organizations to help employees affected by Downtown Visalia fire
20 firefighters battle Fresno's first blaze of the year
Show More
$100,000 worth of comic books stolen from storage unit
Police department offers to test meth for Zika
Homeless man killed, another wounded in shooting near Merced
Rose Parade 2019: Small fire extinguished after erupting on float
Child injured after entering rhinoceros enclosure at Florida zoo
More News