Thousands of students take part in Time Travelers Education Program at Kearney Park

Students from across the valley are walked back in time Thursday Morning. Their destination, the 1800's. They took in the sights and the sounds of the Civil War before the 29th Annual Civil War Revisited.Over the next 2 days, about 4,000 Valley students will make their way through Kearney Park for the Time Travelers Education Program.They'll learn about history from familiar faces like President Abraham Lincoln. They also get a glimpse into what life was like for kids their age.This reenactment involves three different stories, all of them real and performed by Kings River Elementary students."They went through thick and thin," said Brianna Corona, a sixth grader at Kings River Elementary. "War having their parents killed. they had to take care of their house."One of the scenes involves an amputation. Sixth-grader Andrew Lopez says he wants people to understand how difficult life was for kids."I hope they learn not to take for granted all the technology and their parents and basically to be grateful for everything they have," he said.That message clearly understood by Michael Burkhart, Fifth grader at Gettysburg Elementary."Oh god, it was strange," said Burkhart. "There were not very many hospitals at the time, so that made the war worse."Children learned about what food soldiers ate during the war and what it took to make simple items like string.One of the more popular experiences involved the honey making process. During the course of the program, more than 30-thousand study guides will be handed out to students.The public can visit the Civil War Revisited from October 20th to the 21st.