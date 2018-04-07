Thousands participate in annual California Classic despite rainfall impacting part of race

Thousands of cyclists participated in the California Classic Century Bike Ride this morning, despite some rain impacting one leg of the race.A 10-mile stretch of the westbound lanes of Highway 168 was shut down for the 2,000 cyclists who competed in the 35 and 60-mile long races from McKinley to Shepherd Avenue.The rain did flood a part of the course, forcing the 100-mile race to be shut down to prevent any injuries to riders.This was the sixth annual California Classic Century event.