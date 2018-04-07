BIKES

Thousands participate in annual California Classic despite rainfall impacting part of race

Thousands of cyclists participated in the California Classic Century Bike Ride this morning. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Thousands of cyclists participated in the California Classic Century Bike Ride this morning, despite some rain impacting one leg of the race.

A 10-mile stretch of the westbound lanes of Highway 168 was shut down for the 2,000 cyclists who competed in the 35 and 60-mile long races from McKinley to Shepherd Avenue.
The rain did flood a part of the course, forcing the 100-mile race to be shut down to prevent any injuries to riders.

This was the sixth annual California Classic Century event.
