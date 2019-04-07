bike race

Thousands show up for California Classic bike race in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Classic weekend kicked off with a bang in downtown Fresno Saturday.

More than 2,000 riders crossed the finish line at Chukchansi Park after riding through Clovis and much of Fresno County.

The course took riders as far as 100 miles, and it is the only race in California to shut down a major highway.

And festivities will continue Sunday as parts of Van Ness, Belmont, Palm, Golden State and other streets in downtown and central Fresno will be closed as runners hit the pavement for the half marathon, 10K, and 5K.

This is the first year the race is offering a 10K option, which takes people through the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.
