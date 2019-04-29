vintage days

Thousands spend their weekend at Fresno State Vintage Days

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of people came out to celebrate the 45th annual Vintage Days at Fresno State.

For the second year, Vintage Days drew in car enthusiasts from all over the Valley.

The Vintage car show, back by popular demand, featured more than 40 entries of classic, exotic and muscle cars.

Each entry served as more than a photo opportunity for attendees. The car show hosted several contests including Best in Show.

"It brings a different variety of people here," said assistant director Danielle Sigala. "We have old school cars, new cars, modern cars just the variety of people it brings its open to the community."

During the three-day long festival, more than 50,000 people came to enjoy various activities and booths.

The student-run celebration featured live concerts, a beer and wine garden, a craft zone, kid zone and of course lots of food.

