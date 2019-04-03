'Time to fly!' Livingston to host 8th annual Kite Festival

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 8th annual Kite Festival is happening this weekend in Livingston!
On Sunday, April 7 The Knight of Columbus will put on the event called "Time to Fly!" at Livingston Middle School.
Starting at 8:30 a.m., there will be giant kite flying demonstrations, kite building workshops, and a kite building contest.
The first 500 kids will get a free kite.
