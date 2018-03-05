AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Tiny home construction is underway in Old Town Clovis

Officials say around 300 homes in Old Town Clovis are eligible to take advantage of the Cottage Program. (KFSN)

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
The city of Clovis is flipping its new tiny house idea into big business for homeowners in Old Town by encouraging families to create more livable space on their property, it is called the Cottage Home Program.

Many of the homes in Old Town Clovis were built on long narrow lots that extend to alleys. And have plenty of room for an additional 500 square foot unit. Director of Planning and Development Services, Dwight Kroll, saw this and figured it was the perfect way to clean up the area and add property value at the same time.

In an effort to entice property owners, the city is offering three different pre-approved concepts to choose from free of charge.

According to officials, residents have shown interest in the idea. Construction is already underway on at least two properties with more slated in the coming weeks.

Officials say around 300 homes in Old Town Clovis are eligible to take advantage of the Cottage Program.
